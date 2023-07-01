Les Cordes en Blue

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

media release: Les Cordes en Blue is a Madison based acoustic string jazz trio. Our repertoire includes music inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt as well as bebop, jazz standards, French jazz/pop, and video game music. We want our music to have you tapping your feet, feeling the groove, and maybe even dancing!

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
608-848-6261
