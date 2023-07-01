× Expand courtesy Les Cordes en Blue The band Les Cordes en Blue. Les Cordes en Blue (from left): Gian Compuesto, Patrick Lindsley, Shea Henry.

media release: Les Cordes en Blue is a Madison based acoustic string jazz trio. Our repertoire includes music inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt as well as bebop, jazz standards, French jazz/pop, and video game music. We want our music to have you tapping your feet, feeling the groove, and maybe even dancing!