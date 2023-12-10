Les Cordes en Blue, Suzuki Strings

× Expand courtesy Les Cordes en Blue The band Les Cordes en Blue. Les Cordes en Blue (from left): Gian Compuesto, Patrick Lindsley, Shea Henry.

media release: Celebrate the season and enjoy festive holiday music with a concert in the Evjue Commons! Limited capacity, but tickets not required. Concerts are free but a $5 donation is suggested – donations are greatly appreciated and help keep the Gardens free and accessible to all.

Les Cordes en Blue is a Madison based acoustic string jazz trio. Their repertoire includes music inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt as well as French swing and video game music. Their music will have you tapping your feet, feeling the groove, and maybe even dancing!

Suzuki Strings will perform an opening act from 1:30-2 p.m.