Touring Broadway musical, 2/14-18, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday, plus 1 pm, 2/15

media release: Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).