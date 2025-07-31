Les Misérables

media release: France | 1995 | DCP | 167 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Claude Lelouch

Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Marais, Micheline Presle

In the most innovative of all big-screen adaptations of Victor Hugo’s canonized novel, Lelouch resets the story in the early 20th century. International superstar Belmondo stars as the orphaned Henri Fortin, whose life of pre-WWII destitution takes a turn through the Occupation and Resistance while paralleling the narrative trajectory of Hugo’s hero, Jean Valjean. “Lelouch’s modern parable/adaptation emphasizes the impact that one good man can have on the lives of people around him; the result is absolutely riveting. Great, humanistic storytelling” (Leonard Maltin).

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.