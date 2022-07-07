press release: France/Italy | 1974 | DCP | 106 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Georges Lautner; Cast: Alain Delon, Mireille Darc, Claude Brasseur

Beachside in Nice, writer François (Brasseur, star of Godard’s Band of Outsiders) meets the beautiful, wealthy, and mysterious widow Peggy (Darc). Warned of Peggy’s dark and violent past by her protective attorney (Delon), François nonetheless falls hard while bodies begin piling up. A classic femme fatale thriller, Les seins de glace is an adaptation of Someone is Bleeding, an American novel by the celebrated genre author and screenwriter Richard Matheson (I Am Legend). The film has been released in the U.S. under the book’s title, as well as a more literal translation of its French title, Icy Breasts.

All summer screenings take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

One of the most handsome and coolest of 1960s/'70s European leading men, Alain Delon is the subject of a three-film summer series of thrillers in which he stars. First up is Jacques Deray’s erotic and suspenseful La piscine, which became a repertory theater hit sensation when it was re-released in the summer of 2021. A real discovery, Georges Lautner’s Les seins de glace features Delon in a character role, a secondary lead to the lovers played by Claude Brasseur and Mireille Darc. Rounding out the selections will be a rare 35mm screening of Jean-Pierre Melville’s ultra-stylish, ultra-cool hitman saga, Le samouraï.