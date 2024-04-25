media release: Lesa Knollenberg is a local freelance writer. When she's not writing, you can find her in the hot yoga studio, in nature with her family, or giving presentations on the writing life to students. Corpse Pose is the first in her series of suspense novels set in the world of fitness. We are excited to have her come and present at E.D. Locke!

Copies of Lesa's book will be available for purchase at the event. This program will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Please visit mcfarlandlibrary.org for more information.