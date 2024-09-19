Lesbian-Homoville, CO: Relocating the Origins of the Anti-Queer Movement

media release: Jennifer L. Holland is the Sara Louise Welch Chair & the L.R. Brammer, Jr. Presidential Professor of History at the University of Oklahoma, specializing in histories of gender, sexuality, conservative politics, and the American West. Her current book project, Straightening Out: A History of Anti-Queer Politics in Rural America, tells the story of the anti-LBGTQ+ movement in the American West, explaining how rural places, not suburban ones, became the bedrocks of social conservatism in the US.