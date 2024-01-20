Lesbian Pop Up Bar

Vintage Brewing Company Capitol East 803 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person. Starts at 6 pm with no designated end time.

Info

Vintage Brewing Company Capitol East 803 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2024-01-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2024-01-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2024-01-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2024-01-20 18:00:00 ical