Lesbian Pop Up Bar
to
Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person..
Info
