Lesbian Pop Up Bar

to

Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person..

Info

Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Recreation
to
Google Calendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2025-06-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2025-06-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2025-06-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lesbian Pop Up Bar - 2025-06-07 18:00:00 ical