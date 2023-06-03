Lesbian Pop Up Bar

In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person. Starts at 6 pm with no designated end time, June 3, 2023, Cash & Olive’s Pub, W9535 US Hwy 12, Cambridge, WI 53523. No cover charge or price. https://www.facebook. com/events/1888645041477097