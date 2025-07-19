Lesbian Pop Up Bar
Nitro Beverage Lounge 502 W. Washingotn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person..
