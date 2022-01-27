Lesley Anne Numbers, Carlos Barberena

× Expand courtesy Overture Center "Undocumented" by Carlos Barberena.

media release: Overture Galleries winter/spring 2022 exhibitions begin Tuesday, January 25 and run through Sunday, April 17. In this cycle, Overture Galleries presents four exhibitions of printmakers, coinciding with the Southern Graphic Council International’s (SGCI) “Our Shared Future” printmaking conference held this spring in Madison. A Galleries Reception will be held Thursday, March 17 from 4-6 p.m, with artists’ talks in Galleries I, II, III, 4-5 p.m. and artists’ talks in the Playhouse Gallery, 5-6 p.m.

According to SGCI: “Our Shared Future printmaking conference is a call to artists to consider how our studio practice makes culture and knowledge visible through socially engaged graphic arts of the past, present and future. Printmaking can deepen our understanding of the world, inherently challenge systems of oppression and push against histories of colonization, unwarranted violence and systemic racism. Artists share in the responsibility to shape our future.”

GALLERY III:

DOG IS ALIVE, MAGIC IS AFOOT by Lesley Anne Numbers

Dog is Alive, Magic is Afoot is a series of reductive woodblock prints created between January and May 2021. The prints act as portals into an annual cycle of months and moons and commemorate a year of being in a relationship with the natural world.

REFUSING ERASURE by Carlos Barberena

Portraits by Barberena honor voices that continue to refuse erasure, who have never remained silent. The broad public hears us as the past and the other, static in their present futures: already buried, emigrated, displaced. We are our present and future.