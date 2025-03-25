Lesley Anne Numbers, Leo Rohn-Capellaro, Nickie Fisher reception
to
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
media release: Lesley Anne Numbers and Leo Rohn-Capellaro
Featured Artists’ Exhibition Dates: February 7 – May 3, 2025
590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI and online.
Reception: Thursday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 pm. Artist talks begin at 6 pm.
This reception will also be celebrating Beyond the Horizon by Nickie Fisher. January 24 – April 19, 2025.
10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!
More info: https://www.riverartsinc.org/feature-lesley-leo/?preview_id=186186&preview_nonce=b1d62f0612&_thumbnail_id=186192&preview=true