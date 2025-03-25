Lesley Anne Numbers, Leo Rohn-Capellaro, Nickie Fisher reception

media release: Lesley Anne Numbers and Leo Rohn-Capellaro

Featured Artists’ Exhibition Dates: February 7 – May 3, 2025

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI and online.

Reception: Thursday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 pm. Artist talks begin at 6 pm.

This reception will also be celebrating Beyond the Horizon by Nickie Fisher. January 24 – April 19, 2025.

10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

More info: https://www.riverartsinc.org/feature-lesley-leo/?preview_id=186186&preview_nonce=b1d62f0612&_thumbnail_id=186192&preview=true