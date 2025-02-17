Lesley Anne Numbers, Leo Rohn-Capellaro

media release: THIS SEASON’S FEATURED ARTISTS

in the Water Street Gallery

Exhibition Dates: February 7 – May 3, 2025

On view at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI) and online.

River Arts is pleased to present our two featured artists – ceramicist Leo Rohn-Capellaro and Lesley Anne Numbers

Please read on for information about the artists:

Lesley Anne Numbers Artist Statement:

I am an artist, educator, mother and earth-tender, born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin on ancestral Ho-Chunk land. I earned a B.S. in Art Education and an MFA in Printmaking, both from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. My art practice is rooted in a sense of spirit, curiosity and love and my imagery is inspired by daily walks with my dogs, our local biome, music, poetry, magical thinking and dreams. My reductive woodblock prints and hand drawn screen prints explore the beauty, wonder, joy and grief of existing in our living and dying world.

“When a flower grows wild it can always survive” has served as something like a mantra for me during these increasingly perilous and precarious times. The Dolly Parton lyric also provided the initial inspiration for this series of woodblock prints; a reminder that plants can offer both nourishment and guidance in how to survive. From the plants depicted within these prints, I received hope, awe and openings to feel grief and pleasure. They reminded me to be adaptable, to appreciate our interdependence, and to care for the earth, others and myself. This art is both an expression of gratitude and an invitation for you to nurture your own relationships with the more-than-human world. https://www.instagram.com/lesleyannenumbers/

Leo Rohn-Capellaro Artist Statement:

Functionality plays an important role in my creative process. I aim to craft pots that fit into everyday routines while still maintaining their presence as art objects. Whether they are used to hold a meal, a bouquet of flowers, or simply act as a decorative object, my pots forge a connection between the user and the material. My work emphasizes intentional, well-realized forms while celebrating the spontaneous, gestural marks of wheel throwing. I strive to capture the movement of clay—the twists, tears, and folds that narrate the making process.

My art explores how clay stretches and moves on the wheel, showcasing its natural qualities and capturing the motion of the creation process. I leave visible hand and tool marks, reflecting the physicality of the creation process, a record of the collaboration between and the material. I frequently use techniques like faceting and carving to bring out the texture and movement in the clay. I find inspiration from potters with loose throwing and making styles.

My creative process is defined by continuous exploration. I often explore similar forms and techniques, allowing me to refine and understand them further. However, I rarely create identical pieces or exact copies. I value the individuality that comes from the constant evolution of my work. In this way, I find joy in the creative process, preventing stagnation and allowing my work to remain evolving and dynamic.

I am drawn to the unpredictability and dynamic nature of wood firing. By leaving the clay bare in atmospheric firings, I allow the flames and wood ash to decorate the piece. Wood firings enhance rather than obscure the textures and marks from the throwing process. What draws me most to wood firing is the element of uncertainty and risk—it’s a stage where I relinquish control and allow the natural path of flames and ash to transform my pottery. The spontaneous results of these firings often surpass anything that I could have meticulously planned. The process imbues the pieces with a sense of life, as the surface reflects the dynamic interplay of fire, ash, and time.

My art reflects the balance between intention and spontaneity. By embracing the natural movement of clay and the unpredictability of wood firing, I create unique pottery that I hope brings joy to someone’s daily life. My pots are a celebration of material, process, and the relationship between the object and user. https://www.instagram.com/leoceramics/

Reception: Thursday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 pm. Artist talks begin at 6 pm.

This reception will also be celebrating Beyond the Horizon by Nickie Fisher. January 24 – April 19, 2025.

10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

More info: https://www.riverartsinc.org/feature-lesley-leo/?preview_id=186186&preview_nonce=b1d62f0612&_thumbnail_id=186192&preview=true

