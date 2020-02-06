Lesley Numbers

to Google Calendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00

UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: February 1 - 6

Reception: Thursday, February 6, 6-9pm

Location: Gallery 7, Humanities Building, 7th Floor, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI

With a background in art education and a lifelong love for old objects and the outdoors, Lesley Numbers creates printmaking work inspired by children’s artwork, vintage textiles and scientific illustrations, and all of the beautiful forms, colors, and patterns found in nature.

Info

UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-1660
to Google Calendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lesley Numbers - 2020-02-06 18:00:00