press release: February 1 - 6

Reception: Thursday, February 6, 6-9pm

Location: Gallery 7, Humanities Building, 7th Floor, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI

With a background in art education and a lifelong love for old objects and the outdoors, Lesley Numbers creates printmaking work inspired by children’s artwork, vintage textiles and scientific illustrations, and all of the beautiful forms, colors, and patterns found in nature.