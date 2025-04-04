Leslie Hudson, Amy McNally

media release: Leslie Hudson is a Canadian singer songwriter who specializes in peering deep into the human psyche and wonders of the natural world. With a lyrical piano style and dynamic vocals, their songs invoke archetype and folklore, modernizing ancient voices to shine a spotlight on the shadowy paths we walk through life, myth, media and mental health. Their more than 14 albums range from storytelling styles to bluesy bar rock to dialed-up, full-band homages to pop culture. As a touring musician Leslie has travelled across the US, Canada, and the Atlantic to Europe, performing at conventions, bars, galleries, pagan shops, fundraisers, and house concerts, sharing stories and their original songs with spellbound audiences wherever they go.

Come join Leslie and special guest, local fiddler extraordinaire, Amy McNally. Amy is an accomplished local fiddler who enjoys chocolate, roller coasters, robots, books, and pie, although maybe not all at once. This will be an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling sure to warm the heart, engage the mind, and entertain the soul. Suggested donation: $15 for the musicians.