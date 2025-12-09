media release: Experience the Magic of the Season with Leslie Odom Jr.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. returns for his 2025 Christmas Tour, following last year’s completely sold-out run. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a dazzling evening of music, warmth, and joy.

This festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from his acclaimed Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr.

With his signature charm, stunning vocals, and a message of peace and unity, Leslie Odom Jr. brings the spirit of the season to life in a show that’s equal parts soulful, uplifting, and unforgettable.

Join us for a night of music that captures the wonder of the holidays and leaves hearts aglow.