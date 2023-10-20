Leslie Sainz, Alisha Dietzman

media release: About Have You Been Long Enough At Table:

Taking its title from Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea, Leslie Sainz's Have You Been Long Enough At Table explores the personal and historical tragedies of the Cuban American experience through a distinctly feminine lens. Formally diverse--including prose poems, American sonnets, and persona poems--with echoes of Spanish throughout, this debut collection critiques power and patriarchy as weaponized by the governments of the United States and the Republic of Cuba. In investigating the realities of displacement and inherited exile, Sainz honors her imagined past, present, and future as a result of the "revolution within the revolution,"—the supposed emancipation of Cuban women.

Through lyric and associative meditations, Sainz anatomizes the unique grief of immigrant daughters, as her speakers discover how family can be a microcosm of the very violence that displaced them. What emerges is a spiritual blueprint for disinheritance, radical self-determination, and the nuanced examinations of myth, ritual, and resistance.

About Sweet Movie:

A National Poetry Series winner selected by Victoria Chang, Sweet Movie confronts romantic and religious masochism to interrogate spiritual, sexual, and moral agency. Mirroring the uncertain, unstable tenor of Dušan Makavejev’s controversial avant-garde film Sweet Movie (1974), the voices in Alisha Dietzman’s Sweet Movie are equal parts docile, feverish, and violent. The acclaimed poet works in conversation with visual art, fashion, film, and TV to create deeply insightful and spacious poems of faith, displacement, and love. Perpetually observant, Sweet Movie guardedly but desperately consumes a world that has become unsettling and uncertain.