media release: Join us for an evening of jazz, soul, and pop with Twin Cities chanteuse Leslie Vincent!

Leslie Vincent is a Minneapolis jazz and Great American songbook singer known for her “trademark wit, soulful vocals, and riveting aural and stage presence" (Twin Cities Arts Reader). Described as a cross between Amy Winehouse and Madeleine Peyroux, Leslie brings a contemporary freshness to timeless tunes.

Originally a stage actor, Leslie spent years cultivating a theatre career before pursuing jazz after meeting and collaborating with renowned Minnesota pianist George Maurer.

“Leslie exudes confidence, humor, quirkiness, and the vocal range to knock down any song. And although she’s also involved in theater, nothing about the performance from last night felt scripted” - Music in Minnesota

In 2020, she released her debut album, These Foolish Things, timeless jazz classics arranged by Maurer. The release led to a feature on the cover of Lavender Magazine and a sold-out album release show at Crooners — one of the premier jazz venues in the Midwest.

Since then, she’s emerged as a celebrated local artist performing at Crooners, Icehouse, the Granada Theater, kj’s hideaway, garnering the attention of Jazz.88 and becoming a regular in-studio guest.

Admission: $20

Time: 7pm & 9pm

*Masks are not required but encouraged.