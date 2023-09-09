Leslie Vincent & the Vibes

media release: Leslie Vincent | Hot off the release of her sophomore album About Last Night, Leslie Vincent is a darling of the Twin Cities music and theater scene, known for her sultry vocals, comedic talents, and onstage playfulness.

The Vibes | Comprised of some of the Twin Cities' top jazz musicians, The Vibes' onstage chemistry, musical chops, and unmitigated joy make for an unforgettable evening of music.