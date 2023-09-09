Leslie Vincent & the Vibes
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Leslie Vincent | Hot off the release of her sophomore album About Last Night, Leslie Vincent is a darling of the Twin Cities music and theater scene, known for her sultry vocals, comedic talents, and onstage playfulness.
The Vibes | Comprised of some of the Twin Cities' top jazz musicians, The Vibes' onstage chemistry, musical chops, and unmitigated joy make for an unforgettable evening of music.
Info
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music