Lesser Lakes Trio

Buy Tickets

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $20.

Lesser Lakes Trio is a collaborative venture bourn from the restless searching of three sonic storytellers. Jamie, Devin, and John’s singular goal in this trio is to speak a regional riddle that unlocks a universal desire for musician and audience alike; to feel the wonder of it all.

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Lesser Lakes Trio - 2021-06-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lesser Lakes Trio - 2021-06-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lesser Lakes Trio - 2021-06-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lesser Lakes Trio - 2021-06-04 19:00:00 ical