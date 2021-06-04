× Expand Amanda Katz Lesser Lakes Trio (left to right): John Christensen, Jamie Breiwick, Devin Drobka.

media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $20.

Lesser Lakes Trio is a collaborative venture bourn from the restless searching of three sonic storytellers. Jamie, Devin, and John’s singular goal in this trio is to speak a regional riddle that unlocks a universal desire for musician and audience alike; to feel the wonder of it all.