ONLINE: Lessons From Abroad: From Ebola to COVID

press release: The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated health disparities in Wisconsin and across the world. The challenges of equity and systemic racism have been magnified as protests at the death of George Floyd from police brutality ignited a movement for justice, locally and globally. Bringing together diverse campus, community and international voices—including UW faculty, health care providers, public health experts and policy makers—the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) is hosting a new webinar series, “COVID & Equity: What We’ve Learned; Where We Go From Here.”

The series begins July 23 and continues July 30, August 20 and August 27, moving from local to global challenges and lessons learned to planning for the future. The first three panel presentations will be from 9-10 a.m. Central Daylight time.

August 20: “Lessons from Abroad: From Ebola to COVID” will consider the experience in countries that have the fewest resources to combat COVID. What has guided their response to the pandemic? What kinds of biases must they recognize? What can other countries learn from their successes? How do western nations overcome vestiges of colonialism to become equitable partners for change? GHI Associate Director Janis P. Tupesis, an emergency medicine physician who’s worked with WHO and the World Bank, moderates the session. Panelists include Mohammed Dunbar, a former Mandela Washington fellow and public health officer in Liberia; Heounohu Romello Hessou, clinical coordinator of Liberia’s National COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Center, and Michelle Niescierenko, director of the Global Health Program and assistant professor of Pediatrics & Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medical School. Register for the webinar here.