Lessons From Harvard Dining Hall Workers & Meriter Nurses Strike
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Ed Childs is the former chief steward for the Harvard dining hall workers (UNITE HERE Local 26), now retired. Childs has helped lead many successful worker actions including strikes. Childs has visited Wisconsin many times supporting workers fighting back against Act 10, right-to-work and other racist, anti-worker laws
