Lessons From Harvard Dining Hall Workers & Meriter Nurses Strike

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Ed Childs is the former chief steward for the Harvard dining hall workers (UNITE HERE Local 26), now retired. Childs has helped lead many successful worker actions including strikes. Childs has visited Wisconsin many times supporting workers fighting back against Act 10, right-to-work and other racist, anti-worker laws

https://www.facebook.com/events/1079436764035810/?

Info

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Lessons From Harvard Dining Hall Workers & Meriter Nurses Strike - 2025-06-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lessons From Harvard Dining Hall Workers & Meriter Nurses Strike - 2025-06-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lessons From Harvard Dining Hall Workers & Meriter Nurses Strike - 2025-06-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lessons From Harvard Dining Hall Workers & Meriter Nurses Strike - 2025-06-10 19:00:00 ical