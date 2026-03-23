Lessons From the People's Resistance in Minneapolis

Media Release: A panel discussion with rank and file workers on the ground in Minneapolis MN fighting against ICE occupation, along with Wisconsin labor and community activists mobilizing for MAY 1st!

Come hear first-hand accounts from Minneapolis rank and file labor activists on the ground about their fight against ICE occupation and organizing mass strike in January building for May 1st mass day of action No work/No school/No shopping!

PANELISTS:

*Kieran Knutson, President, CWA Local 7250 Minneapolis MN

*Kip Hedges, Retired IAM and IBT member, was lead organizer for Delta baggage handlers' union drive with machinist IAM Local Minneapolis MN

*Cynthia Sarver, Teacher, St. Paul Federation of Ed Local 28 ESP St. Paul MN

*Voces de la Frontera Milwaukee, WI

WHEN:

Saturday, April 11th

5-6pm potluck

6-8pm panel discussion

WHERE:

Christ Presbyterian Church

944 E. Gorham St. Madison 53703

This event will have Spanish interpretation services available.

Sponsors/Endorsers:

-SEIU WI

-South Central Federation of Labor

-Voces de la Frontera

-IBEW Local 159

* this event is family friendly