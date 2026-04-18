media release: Let’s Go Birding! with Scott Weidensaul at the International Crane Foundation

Join us Friday morning, May 22, at the Crane Discovery Center, for an exclusive birding walk at the International Crane Foundation (E11376 Shady Lane Rd, Baraboo, WI), led by naturalist and author Scott Weidensaul and Foundation staff.

Entry to the Crane Discovery Center is required to participate, or the walk is free for members. If needed, you may purchase admission at the George Archibald Welcome Center upon arrival.

As one of North America's foremost authorities on bird migration, Scott has a rare gift for bringing the landscape to life—helping you see, hear, and understand the birds around you in an entirely new way. The Crane Discovery Center grounds offer a stunning backdrop for a morning in the field, where migrating species and resident birds alike make their presence known at first light. Spaces are limited, so don't miss this rare opportunity to walk, watch, and wonder alongside one of the best in the business.