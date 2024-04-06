Let the Art Speak: Between Friends

media release: The creative act draws on every aspect of an artist’s world—from the heart, mind, body, and soul, to intimate relationships, professional friendships, and insidious cultural influences. All stereotypes aside, the artist is always in relationship. What might we learn from artists’ rich stories of partnership, friendship, and collaboration? How do artistic friendships bear dynamic fruit—both in the artmakers and their work?

Artists and friends of the arts—it’s time to mark your calendar for this year’s Let The Art Speak conference at Upper House, where we will explore the theme, Between Friends. We’re excited to host LA-based filmmaker, writer, and theologian Craig Detweiler, who will start our conversation by reflecting on ideas discussed in his new book, Honest Creativity (2024). We will also hear from 11 regional and local writers, musicians, visual artists, and curators. A bright, sonic experience will cap off our gathering: a string-trio performance of selections from Bach’s Goldberg Variations led by violinist Kangwon Lee Kim.

Invite an art-loving friend to this Madison arts experience.

Adult: $20

Doors open for coffee and mingling at 8:30 AM, followed by: