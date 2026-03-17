media release:

Let the Art Speak Returns for Its 5th Annual Conference,

Exploring the Theme of Hope Through Creativity and Faith

April 10–11, 2026 | Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WI — The SL Brown Foundation and Upper House Commons announce the return of Let the Art Speak, its celebrated annual gathering for artists, writers, musicians, and makers, on April 10–11, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin. Now in its fifth year, the conference invites participants to explore the theme About Hope— examining how Christian faith and creative practice together sustain and renew hope in a world marked by division and uncertainty.

"Too often our culture, the world, and even the church are marked by rancor and division," says the organizing team. "Christians have hope because we believe that God is at work in the world redeeming the whole of creation — and God invites us into this generative pursuit." The conference promises an enriching weekend of keynote sessions, breakout workshops, live music, and community conversation centered on the promise of hope for creative practitioners.

Conference Schedule

Friday, April 10

6:30 p.m. — Doors open, dessert reception at Geneva Campus Church

7:00 p.m. — Concert with Ruth Naomi Floyd

Saturday, April 11

8:30 a.m. — Coffee, pastries, and conversation at Upper House

9:00 a.m. — Welcome

9:20 a.m. — Plenary Session with Tim and Sherrie Lowly

10:20 a.m. — Breakout Sessions

12:00 p.m. — Lunch

12:55 p.m. — Music in the Round with Ruth Naomi Floyd

1:30 p.m. — Conference Close

Featured Speakers & Artists

Ruth Naomi Floyd is a nationally and internationally recognized vocalist, composer, and educator, pioneering a form of vocal jazz that integrates theology, history, and justice. The first African American woman to serve as founding director of a university jazz studies program in the U.S., Floyd holds an honorary doctorate from Concordia College and currently serves as artist-in-residence at Temple University. She will perform on Friday evening and lead a Music Circle breakout session on Saturday.

Tim and Sherrie Lowly will deliver the Saturday plenary keynote. Tim Lowly is a visual artist and longtime gallery director and artist-in-residence at North Park University in Chicago; Sherrie Lowly is an ordained United Methodist minister, family therapist, and writer of memoir and creative nonfiction. Together, they bring a rich perspective on vocation, disability, faith, and creative practice.

Breakout Sessions & Workshops

Attendees may choose from six breakout options, including a contemplative drawing experience led by Tim Lowly, a creative writing workshop led by Sherrie Lowly, a hands-on floral arrangement workshop reflecting on Resurrection Hope (led by Julie Olson and Leslie Iwai), guided art contemplation led by spiritual director Michael Winnowski, an adult kindergarten creativity experience led by educator Peter Spychalla, and a Music Circle hosted by Ruth Naomi Floyd. Materials fees apply for select workshops.