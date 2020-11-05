ONLINE: Let Him Go

press release: Sneak Screening: Let Him Go

USA | 114 minutes | R | Online screener | Dir. Thomas Bezucha

Nov. 5th | 7:00pm

We have been graciously given another sneak screening this year. This time, it's for the film Let Him Go; a dramatic mystery film about a retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (DIane Lane), grieving over the death of their son, and who set out to find their only grandson. You will be able to screen this online for free on Thurdsay, November 5th.

Virtual Screening Pass Link:

http:// focusfeaturesscreenings.com/ LHGWUD

When guests use the link above, they will be able to RSVP for the 11/5 screening. Once they do so, they'll receive a confirmation e-mail with additional information and other FAQs. On the date of the event (11/5), an e-mail will be sent an hour before showtime (6pm CST) to those that RSVP'd with the screening link. Guests must click on the virtual screening link to hold their place in "line." After doing so, they are free to go and do whatever they want until the screening begins at 7PM. These screenings are slightly overbooked to ensure all screening links are used, so it's first-come, first-served as people log in.

Check out the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=bE8pwEF-3TI

This screening is available to all UW students, staff, faculty, and all members of the community.