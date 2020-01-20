Let it Snow
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: It is just too cold to play outside today, but you and your family really want to build a snowman. Unfortunately, the directions for making fake snow have been accidentally locked away! Can you and your family solve the puzzles and unlock the box? Choose 1 session only. Registration required for all participants. No younger siblings, please. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Kids & Family
Recreation