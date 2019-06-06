Let Love Bloom

press release:

Location: Nutzy Mutz & Crazy Catz – 555 S Midvale Blvd.

The nice weather is finally here! And what better way to celebrate than with puppy kisses! We are featuring several adoptable puppies, kissing booths, and an awesome raffle with something for everyone! We will also have snacks and drinks and will be mingling with other fellow animal lovers! Check out our facebook page for pictures and updates.

Proceeds benefit Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue. Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue Inc is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Dog Seller's license 266743-DS

https://www.facebook.com/events/2221419008078689/