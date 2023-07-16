Let Me See Your Crown

media release: The Official Campaign of The CROWN Act is led by the CROWN Coalition, founded by Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change, and the Western Center on Law & Poverty. The CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twist or bantu knots.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) will be hosting a Brunch & Day Party to celebrate CROWN Act Day. Come in your bright summer colors and let us see your crowns.

We are celebrating our beautiful hair!

Vibes by DJ Ree Maniac

Brunch catered by House of Flavas

BRUNCH MENU - 12PM TO 2PM

Meats: Sausage (pork & turkey), fried chicken, ham, pork, and turkey bacon

Trimmings: Eggs, breakfast potatoes, grits, rice, plain waffles, Flava waffles, breakfast poppers, shrimp and grits

Specialties: Dessert bar, toppings bar, charcuterie bar, fruit bar, bagels and cream cheese, avocado toast, fruit salad, and yogurt bar

https://www.facebook.com/events/1953722408329316/