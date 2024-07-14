media release: Let Me Tell You: Dane County Artists on Reproductive Health Justice

Our new exhibition of art around the theme of reproductive health justice runs July 14 - September 1, 2024.

Artists from Dane County responded to Communication’s Call for Entry for art relating to the theme of abortion and reproductive health justice. The resulting exhibition includes art that includes comics, painting, collage, ink and poetry.

These pieces touch on issues of transness, healthcare, and legislative politics as they relate to autonomy of the body and mind. In the face of a government which obfuscates our rights as they pertain to these issues, these pieces are declarations and instructions.

Viewing and reading these pieces you are guaranteed to learn about the wider political climate of Wisconsin, and the United States more generally, as well as the personal lived experiences of our featured artists.

Are you an artist interested in including art in this exhibition? There may still be room! Contact exhibitions@ communicationmadison.com.