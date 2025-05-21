Let's Get Growing: Seeds, Stories & Solidarity

media release: CELEBRATE WORLD DAY FOR CULTURAL DIVERSITY!

You are invited to a special gathering with Cultural Survival, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Channel Foundation as we come together to explore the importance of seed sovereignty for Indigenous peoples and their communities.

This inspiring evening will bring together individuals dedicated to protecting and promoting seed sovereignty and Indigenous seed knowledge. Director of Programs Avexnim Cojti (Maya K’iche’) will share insights into Cultural Survival’s work supporting Indigenous seed keepers around the world. In addition, other distinguished guests will offer perspectives on their respective work in advancing seed sovereignty. We look forward to connecting and engaging. Hope you can join us!

RSVP by email to emma.hahn@culturalsurvival.org