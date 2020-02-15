press release: LET TAMMY KNOW: NO F-35s in MADISON!

COME TOGETHER FOR A VIGIL AND PICKET OUTSIDE OF HER BIRTHDAY FUNDRAISER on SATURDAY FEB 15TH 1:30-3:30pm at CARGO COFFEE 750 E. WASHINGTON AVE

As a Congresswoman and later as a U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has stood for many progressive things, unlike the other Wisconsin Senator Reactionary Ron Johnson. That is why progressive people in Wisconsin and in Madison (where Tammy is from) are greatly dismayed by Tammy's full-on embrace of the Pentagon and the entire Military-Industrial Complex.

Her unapologetic "liberal" militarism has demonstrated by her unstinting support for Trump's bloated Pentagon budget which allocates astronomical sums for our global war machine while denying much-needed funds for addressing American domestic social needs.

Highly emblematic of the out-of-control bloated U.S. military budget is the F-35 fighter-bomber, a poorly-designed and badly-performing boondoggle of a plane which has cost American taxpayers billions in contract overruns with no end in sight.

Recently Baldwin's total embrace of the Military-Industrial Complex has been starkly illustrated by her support for deploying 18 F-35s at Truax despite predicted huge negative impacts in excessive noise, air pollution, cancerous PFAS water pollution, and the possible arming of these planes with nuclear bombs which will make Madison a major target in any nuclear confrontation. The Air Force is due to make a public announcement in March 2020 about F-35 deployment at Truax starting in 2023.

Over the past six months Senator Baldwin has ignored calls put forth by a broad array of community organizations, progressive elected officials and concerned citizens in her own home town not to inflict the F-35 and its huge negative impacts on the people of Madison.

Senator Baldwin will be holding a birthday fundraiser on Saturday Feb 15th 2-3:30pm at Cargo Coffee 750 E. Washington Ave in Madison, near the East Side neighborhoods which will be most impacted by F-35 deployment.

The No F-35 Action Faction calls on everyone opposed to F-35 deployment at Truax to come together in a vigil and picket line outside of Cargo Coffee on Sat Feb 15th beginning at 1:30pm to Let Tammy Know No F-35s in Madison!

To co-host, join or endorse this demonstration and for more information contact the No F35 Action Faction at nof35actionfaction@gmail.com or by calling 608-395-9011.

And go to the Event Facebook Page: Let Tammy know, NO F35s in Madison!

https://www.facebook.com/event s/463391797872605/