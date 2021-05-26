LetKidsPlay

media release: On Wednesday, May 26, the Wisconsin legislature will hold three separate hearings on bills that seek to prevent trans and nonbinary youth from participating in sports -- from kindergarten through college -- in a way that aligns with their gender.

Hundreds of people from around Wisconsin have already called, emailed, and submitted written testimony to be shared at the public hearings, and we need to add your voice in opposition to these bills!

So...It's a PHONE JAM! Set a reminder on your phone right now: Wednesday 5/26, from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, call your state assembly representative and senator to tell them you oppose AB195, AB196, SB322, and SB 323.

Calling Tips:

Find your representatives' contact info here: https://legis.wisconsin.gov

Be sure to say and spell your name and give your address (or at least the city or village you live in) so they know you are their constituent

It’s ok to be brief! If you are nervous about what to say, write it down and practice a few time

After you call your representatives, LET'S RALLY!

At 1:00 pm, join Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE for a rally to support trans and nonbinary youth at the Capitol! We will gather outside the north wing (the intersection of N Pinckney, E Mifflin, and N Hamilton Streets) in Madison. Bring pride flags and messages of support! We will also have a small quantity of some beautiful handmade signs created by our friend and artist Rae Senarighi (IG: @transpainter) - check them out!