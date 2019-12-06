press release: August's "Let's Chill” is a mixed media gallery night event taking place this Friday 12.06.19 from 7-10PM. This event is part of August’s ongoing AUGUST AUX community visual and performing art series.

"Let's Chill" will feature live synth soul musical performances by Mr. Jackson and Tippy, alongside works by Madison artists Stefan Matioc, Sam Christensen, Quintana Cortez, Gabe Oviawe, Nikolai Hagen, & Terrance Adeyanju. Come enjoy an evening of art and live music, curated by Stefan Matioc.

August has a history of collaborating with Matioc, featuring print displays and neons on the floor of the shop. For "Let's Chill" he has assembled a standout ensemble of local Madison creatives to showcase their works. No stranger to hosting Avant garde art in-house, August strives to bring events like "Let's Chill" together to applaud the works and energy put in by artists of the community who are friends of the store.

The gallery event is free, however the artists will be selling prints and framed pieces just in time for the holidays so come prepared to browse and purchase their artworks!