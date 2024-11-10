Let's Eat Gluten-Free Fair

to

The Marigold Room, Cambridge 214 W. Main St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release: Explore regional vendors featuring exclusively gluten-free bakery, food items, beverages, skincare, and other specialties. This event is free and open to the public. Join us in Cambridge at The Marigold Room and Galleria.

This event is sponsored by Let's Eat Gluten-Free in Madison and The Marigold Room, Cambridge's only 100% gluten-free cafe.

The Marigold Room, Cambridge 214 W. Main St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
