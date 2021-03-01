ONLINE: Let's Explore Dog Sledding

media release: To learn more about dog sledding in Wisconsin join Monona Library Youth Services Coordinator Tiffany Helgerson, storyteller Karen Wendt, and Master Naturalist, Deborah Proctor on Monday, March 1 at 5:45 pm for an online program, Let's Explore Dog Sledding. Our special guest will be dog musher, Howard Thompson, of Wisconsin's own Sno-Trek Dog Sled Adventures, who will share an insiders view of dog sledding and how you can get a taste of this exciting and challenging winter sport. Geared for families with children ages 3-10.

Online. Two ways to enjoy the program!

1. Zoom: Register in advance for this meeting: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Please turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen on FB Live.

2. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ MononaPublicLibrary