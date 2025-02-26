× Expand courtesy Kino Lorber Chet Baker and cigarette in a convertible. Chet Baker in "Let's Get Lost."

media release:Let’s Get Lost

Bruce Weber | U.S | 1988 | 120 Minutes

Wednesday, February 26 • 7 PM • Lecture Hall • Free for MMoCA Student Members and above, $7 for Nonmembers

Famed fashion photographer Bruce Weber ventured into documentary filmmaking and traveled with acclaimed jazz trumpeter Chet Baker in what turned out to be the last year of Baker’s life. The results earned the 1989 Critics Prize at the Venice Film Festival and an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary. Combining candid interviews with rare performance footage, the newly restored Let’s Get Lost introduces a new generation of jazz enthusiasts to Baker’s music and legacy.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) is pleased to announce the spring 2025 season of MMoCA Cinema. Curated by James Kreul, the series is a collection of festival favorites and critics’ choices that are not available to stream online. This eclectic mix features two foreign language narrative films and two English language documentaries, offering a unique shared experience found only at MMoCA.

The series kicks off with A Traveler’s Needs, the most recent collaboration between Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo and French actress Isabelle Huppert. The following week features Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, an unconventional documentary about the legendary cult musician. Viet and Nam is a gay drama about two young miners shot on 16mm film. The series culminates with a recent restoration of Let’s Get Lost, the Academy Award-nominated documentary about trumpeter Chet Baker filmed in the final months of his life.

Tickets are $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA Student Members and above. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum Lobby, and films start at 7 PM in the Lecture Hall.

MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.