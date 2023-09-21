media release: Thurs. Sept. 21, 5:00 - 7:30 pm, Olbrich Park – Biergarten (3527 Atwood Ave.) Let’s Get Together! - community event with 350 Wisconsin. Join us f or a fun, casual gathering to build solidarity with fellow climate activists and community members. Enjoy the beautiful weather and views of Lake Monona. Whether you're a long-time supporter or just getting to know us, we'd love to see you! More info? Email: contact@350wisconsin.org