media release: Join the Run Madtown team for a brand new 5K – LET’s GLOW! A vibrant nighttime fun run taking place in Madison’s Warner Park on Saturday, August 16th at 8:00 PM! This glowing event kicks off the Magic Pride Festival in style and supports OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Come dressed in your brightest neon, glow gear, and magical attire as we light up the park with fun, energy, and community spirit. Whether you run, walk, dance, or skip through the course, you’ll be part of a celebration filled with color, music, and good vibes. The course is non-competitive and family-friendly—perfect for all ages and abilities.

Start Time: 8:00pm, Warner Park

Packet pick up will be available at Warner Park on Saturday August 16th. More details to follow shortly.

PARTICIPANTS RECEIVE: