Let's Go Fly a Kite

press release: The weather is finally getting nicer so let's go and fly kites at the Farley Center on Sunday, March 20, from 1:00-3:00.

Bring your own kite and come join us! We will be flying kites in the upper farm fields. You can park in the lower parking lot at the Center and take the upper path up to the farm fields.

Questions? Please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org