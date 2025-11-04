Let's Make a Friendship Bracelet

media release:This hands-on workshop is an introduction to the use of beads, both natural materials like porcupine quills, bones, and shells and manufactured beads made in European countries. Participants will view a variety of beaded objects made by Melanie Sainz. The hands-on activity includes creating your own bracelet using natural deerskin, natural and dyed porcupine quills, and variety of beads. Supply kits (beading needles, thread, bees wax, deerskin) will be provided and a demonstration will be shared. Each participant will create their own personally designed bracelet. This program is for people aged 14+.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (10/21/25) at 9:00am. In addition to online registration, you can reserve your spot by calling Pinney Ashman Library at (608) 224-7100.

About the presenter: Melanie Tallmadge Sainz was born in Baraboo and raised in the Wisconsin Dells area. She is an artist, cultural arts educator, arts administrator, and enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. She was recognized as the Educator of the Year in 2024 by the Museum of Wisconsin Art. As the Executive Director of Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF), Melanie mentors new and emerging Native artists, facilitates workshops and cultural arts programs, and co-produces LEAF's annual Native Art Marketplace, the organization's signature event in collaboration with Taliesin Preservation in Spring Green.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders into library spaces for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning shortly after Indigenous Peoples' Day (Monday, October 13), Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes will lead programs throughout October and November with a focus on Native art, making and handicrafts. Program participants will have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading, collage, and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them.

This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Oglala Sioux, and Oneida nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs at https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/partnerships/initiatives/teejop

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org