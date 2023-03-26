Let's Speak Up: Elevating, Belonging and Centering Our Stories

media release: We invite you on Sunday, March 26, 2023, to help us transform workplaces into responsive community spaces for collective well-being. For some people, life is comfortable, but it's not that way for all of us in the workforce. Latinas, Black, and Queer people continue to be discriminated against in the workplace. This a bold space for people in decision-making roles, and people who want to know what it means to be a person from a divested community working in today's market.

We will have bold conversations with professionals and inspiring leaders.

We want to impart our knowledge and experiences so that others in our community don't have to endure challenges and difficulties. We want you to feel empowered to change the narrative from a culture that works in silos to one that works in community. Learn, listen, and leave feeling reflected and engaged with national leaders.

This virtual event will center around stories of progress and challenges that our ancestors talked about, but this time we are talking about thriving in the boardroom.

This exclusive conversation is for inclusive leaders, professionals, non-binary individuals, women/femme-identified folx who desire to engage in honest and vulnerable conversation and glean related expertise from national Leaders, Award-winning Authors and Community Organizers, Sex positive Influencers, Curanderas (Mexican Healers), Scientists., Non-Binary and Queer leaders, Poets, Business Coaches, and regional leaders!

"C﻿ome one, come all! L﻿et's SPEAK UP!"

Yvette Duranzo, Founder of Unitive Consulting, Expert Conflict Management, and Author

Karen Garcia, Career Advisor, Motivator, Chamber Ambassador

Celina Lee, Global Tedx Speaker, Career and Executive Coach

Felisa Forte MBA, Financial Professional, Money, and Savings Expert

Curandera Marcela Kyngesburye, Transformational Coach, Healer, Zen Leader

Araceli Esparza, Founder, Latina Speaker, Online Community Organizer, Storytelling Expert

Isamary Reyes Rosario, ESL Career Readiness Coordinator, Empathetic, Maximizer, and Activator in Higher Education.

Dr. Gina Vanegas, M.Ed., Inclusive Impact Evaluator & Speaker, Leadership Developer

Rebecca Arrichielo, Business Operations, Campion of Inclusion and Belonging

Luz Gonzalez, Diversity and Inclusion Consultant, Content Creator, Emotional Intelligence Facilitator

Dr. Laura Minero, Licensed Psychologist, Anti-racist, Equity, and LGBTQ+ Affirming Community Consultant and Healer

nora rahimian, Anticaptialist Business Coach, and #CultureFix CEO

Yael Rosenstock Gonzalez, Identity, Relationships, Embodiment, Sex Coach, and Founder of Sex Positive You.

Vanessa Castillo, Women’s Empowerment Coach, Founder, and Talkshow Host