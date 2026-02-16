media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is proud to announce a vibrant lineup of free public events celebrating Black History Month. From soul food dinners to youth-led showcases, MSCR invites the Madison community to honor the past and invest in the future through a series of culturally rich, family-friendly experiences at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center and the two MSCR Afterschool sites.

Let’s Stay Together (Northside neighborhood) Friday, March 6, 5-7:30pm at East High School, 2222 E Washington Ave. Co-coordinated by Lake View Community School & MSCR Afterschool

A celebration of Black Excellence & Community - Black Excellence highlights, soul food, fashion show & youth performances .Sponsored by Friends of MSCR, East High School, Dane County, Willy Street Co-op, Pa’ Pa’s BBQ & Beautician Division.