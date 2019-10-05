Let's Talk About Climate Change/ Hablemos sobre cambio climatico

press release: We need to do something about climate change, but between feeling helpless in facing such a big problem and needing to face the day-to-day challenges in our own lives, it can be overwhelming to think about climate change. Here is an easy and fun way you can do something to help our climate: come to “Let’s Talk about Climate Change” on Saturday October 5, at the Catholic Multicultural Center. Together in a welcoming and casual setting, we will share ideas and learn about the impacts of climate change, how we can take action, and how we would like to see our communities and government take action. Let your voice be heard on this important topic to help better our future!

Delicious snacks will be served and all ages are welcome. This is a bilingual (English/Spanish) event. To learn more or to register for this free event, please contact the CMC.

Tenemos que hacer algo sobre el cambio climático, pero entre sentirnos incapaces enfrentando un problema tan grande y la necesidad de enfrentar los desafíos diarios en nuestras vidas, puede ser abrumante pensar en cambio climático. Aquí está una manera divertida y fácil para ayudar a nuestro clima: venir al evento “Hablemos sobre cambio climático” el sábado 5 de octubre en el Centro Católico Multicultural. Juntos en un marco acogedor y casual, compartiremos nuestras ideas y aprenderemos de los impactos de cambio climático, de cómo podemos tomar acción y cómo queremos que nuestra comunidad y el gobierno tomen acción. ¡Haga sentir su voz en este tema importante para mejorar el futuro!

Se servirán bocadillos deliciosos y todas edades son bienvenidas. Este es un evento bilingüe (español/inglés). Para aprender más o registrarse para este evento gratis, por favor póngase en contacto con el CMC