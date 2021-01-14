media release: The American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact is proud to release today a free-to-the-public, high-resolution photo book commemorating the racial justice murals painted on Madison’s State Street in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

The idea came from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell who encouraged AmFam leaders to “preserve the art,” originally commissioned by the City of Madison Art Commission.

“Let’s Talk About It: The Art, The Artists and The Racial Justice Movement on Madison’s State Street” takes readers on a journey from the State Capitol to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall along the city’s most iconic street.

The 100-plus murals, some spanning up to a quarter-block, were created primarily by area artists of color and with the blessing of downtown Madison business owners. Included in the 257-page book are statements from the artists and original essays/poems from a number of African-American leaders.

To order your free copy, please click here: Contact Information – Google Forms

If you are with a non-profit or education group that would like more than one copy, please email Adam Schrager, the Institute’s Storyteller: aschrage @ amfam.com

For more on why the Institute and American Family Insurance became involved in this project, please click here: Let’s Talk About it: The Art, The Artists and The Racial Justice Movement on Madison’s State Street – YouTube

To read the news release announcing more of the details around the project, including efforts to enroll the artists involved in an accelerator program to advance their careers, please click here: Preserving history, promoting dialogue (amfam.com)