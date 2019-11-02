Intro to Bias and Curious and Kind Conversations About Race

press release: Community members will learn about the ways bias relates to their understanding about diversity and racial equity and justice. Participants will get practice understanding and noticing patterns of bias in themselves and in conversation with their children, dependents, and other adults. Young children learn most effectively not by verbal directives but by role modelling. Through a systematic group process, participants are able to practice role modelling bias interruption and recognizing when potentially negative racial narratives are informing one’s understanding about an individual or situation. Childcare is available for ages 6mos-8yrs--please call Abigail at 266-6385 to reserve a slot in advance. This program is a part of a new series at Sequoya called "Let's Talk About It" which will encourage conversations about race, equity and fairness for parents, caregivers and educators of children 0-5th grade. Funding for this series is generously provided by the Friends of Sequoya Library.