Let's Talk About It
United Way of Dane County 2059 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Free event but registration is appreciated. Call 608-249-7188 to let us know you’ll be there!
The “Let’s Talk About It” program series is aimed at addressing community issues impacting people affected by mental illness in Dane County. Each meeting focuses on different issues, from policy to research to increasing awareness. The meetings are designed to give members and the community the opportunity to provide input and engage in open dialogue.
